Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF) Short Interest Down 21.0% in March

Stockland (OTCMKTS:STKAF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 536,100 shares, a decline of 21.0% from the February 28th total of 678,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 31.5 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:STKAF opened at $3.18 on Friday. Stockland has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $3.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average is $3.14.

Stockland (ASX:SGP) was founded in 1952 and has grown to become one of Australia's largest diversified property groups Â- owning, developing and managing a large portfolio of shopping centres, residential communities, workplace and logistic assets and retirement living villages. Stockland is consistently rated as one of the most sustainable real estate companies in the world by the Dow Jones Sustainability World Index (DJSI).

