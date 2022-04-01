Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stock Yards Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ SYBT traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $53.00. 1,263 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,602. Stock Yards Bancorp has a twelve month low of $45.92 and a twelve month high of $67.40. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.26.

Stock Yards Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SYBT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $64.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.05 million. Stock Yards Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 30.73%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stock Yards Bancorp will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. Stock Yards Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYBT. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,751,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 193.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,394,000 after acquiring an additional 18,046 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 52,457 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934 shares in the last quarter. 50.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stock Yards Bancorp

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company and SYB Insurance Company, Inc that provides various banking products and services in Louisville, Indianapolis, Indiana, and Ohio. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and WM&T. The Commercial Banking segment provides mortgage banking and deposit services; retail, commercial, and commercial real estate lending services; and leasing, treasury management, merchant, international banking, correspondent banking, and other banking services.

