Stifel Nicolaus Lowers XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) Price Target to $92.00

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus to $92.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on XPO. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $112.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $103.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, XPO Logistics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.85.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $72.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.02. XPO Logistics has a 52 week low of $59.22 and a 52 week high of $90.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

XPO Logistics ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that XPO Logistics will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth $79,694,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth $506,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in XPO Logistics in the fourth quarter worth $144,000. 73.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

