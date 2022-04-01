Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target to $45.00

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $53.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.91.
NASDAQ PLAY opened at $49.10 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.52. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12-month low of $29.83 and a 12-month high of $52.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.87.
In other news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total transaction of $279,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 2,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $111,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.57% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 39.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,404 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 150.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.
Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.
