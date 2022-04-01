Stevens Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 1,333 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,333 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $865,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOW. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 4.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,125,077 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,034,153,000 after buying an additional 657,340 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 790,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $491,422,000 after purchasing an additional 395,021 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,480,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,610,414,000 after purchasing an additional 352,766 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in ServiceNow by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 808,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $503,003,000 after buying an additional 304,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on ServiceNow from $657.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays lowered their price target on ServiceNow from $680.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on ServiceNow from $820.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BNP Paribas downgraded ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $460.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $686.52.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $556.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $111.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 488.50, a P/E/G ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.06. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $448.27 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $561.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $611.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,092 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.99, for a total transaction of $1,209,155.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 158 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.87, for a total value of $91,461.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,086 shares of company stock worth $23,645,860 over the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

