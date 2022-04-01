Stevens Capital Management LP Purchases New Holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMA. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Comerica by 191.8% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Comerica in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in Comerica in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comerica alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMA. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Comerica from $86.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $103.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Comerica from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Comerica from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comerica presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.81.

CMA opened at $90.43 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a twelve month low of $63.07 and a twelve month high of $102.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $94.01 and a 200-day moving average of $88.89. The stock has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.37.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. Comerica had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

In related news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $258,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total transaction of $103,158.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Comerica (Get Rating)

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.