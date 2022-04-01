Stevens Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $773,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in ResMed during the third quarter worth $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the third quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 32.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. 63.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
RMD has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $234.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.50.
Shares of ResMed stock opened at $242.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.31, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.09 and a 12-month high of $301.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $241.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $253.51.
ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47. The firm had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.49 million. ResMed had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.32%.
ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.
