Stevens Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 3,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Life Storage by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 20,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Life Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Life Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Life Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Life Storage by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LSI stock opened at $140.43 on Friday. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.23 and a 1 year high of $154.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.88 and its 200-day moving average is $132.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44, a PEG ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. Life Storage had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $221.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Life Storage’s revenue was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Life Storage, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This is a positive change from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 126.58%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LSI. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Life Storage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.70.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total value of $337,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $538,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock worth $2,054,285 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

