Stevens Capital Management LP Acquires 3,100 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Stevens Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 169.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,925 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Garmin were worth $671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nova R Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Garmin during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $977,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Garmin by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Garmin by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 47,555 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management grew its holdings in Garmin by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 10,654 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Garmin by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 8,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. 72.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $118.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.44. The firm has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.01. Garmin Ltd. has a 12 month low of $106.66 and a 12 month high of $178.80.

Garmin ( NYSE:GRMN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 21.72% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Garmin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.50.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

