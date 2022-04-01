Steven Leonard Chapman Sells 2,605 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $103,236.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 23rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,682 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $68,289.20.

On Thursday, March 10th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,147 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $48,357.52.

On Monday, January 24th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 3,686 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $220,975.70.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,995 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.61, for a total transaction of $412,636.95.

On Monday, January 3rd, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 29,167 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.27, for a total transaction of $2,574,571.09.

Shares of NTRA opened at $40.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a current ratio of 4.99. Natera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.10 and a twelve month high of $129.09.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.24). Natera had a negative net margin of 75.43% and a negative return on equity of 90.55%. The company had revenue of $173.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.89) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Natera from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Natera from $135.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Natera from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Natera from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Natera by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Natera by 148.6% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new position in Natera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Natera Company Profile (Get Rating)

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

