stETH (Lido) Price Hits $3,479.19 on Top Exchanges (STETH)

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One stETH (Lido) coin can currently be bought for approximately $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, stETH (Lido) has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. stETH (Lido) has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion and $163.27 million worth of stETH (Lido) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001797 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.08 or 0.00047619 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000161 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,457.06 or 0.07454154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,289.72 or 0.99810550 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00046752 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00053999 BTC.

About stETH (Lido)

stETH (Lido) launched on December 18th, 2020. stETH (Lido)’s total supply is 1,366,874 coins. stETH (Lido)’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH (Lido)

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH (Lido) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire stETH (Lido) should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase stETH (Lido) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

