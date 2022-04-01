STERIS (NYSE:STE) Hits New 12-Month High at $249.16

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $249.16 and last traded at $247.60, with a volume of 14978 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $241.77.

STE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 10th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on STERIS in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $258.83.

Get STERIS alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.66 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.75.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.17. STERIS had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. STERIS’s payout ratio is 59.52%.

In other news, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $604,786.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $984,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,469 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STE. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 26,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,449,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in STERIS by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 218,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,722,000 after buying an additional 120,608 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in STERIS during the 3rd quarter worth about $318,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of STERIS by 14.7% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in shares of STERIS by 147.8% in the fourth quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,152 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 5,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

About STERIS (NYSE:STE)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.