Stephens Lowers Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD) Price Target to $15.00

Heartland Express (NASDAQ:HTLD – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Stephens from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Stephens’ price target suggests a potential upside of 6.61% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised Heartland Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heartland Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays lowered Heartland Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered Heartland Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Heartland Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heartland Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Shares of HTLD traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.07. 441,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,282. Heartland Express has a 1 year low of $13.85 and a 1 year high of $20.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.55.

Heartland Express ( NASDAQ:HTLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Heartland Express had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 13.05%. The company had revenue of $148.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Heartland Express’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Heartland Express will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Heartland Express by 195.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Heartland Express by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Heartland Express by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Express in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heartland Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 53.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heartland Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. It primarily provides nationwide asset-based dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled truckload services.

