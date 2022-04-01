Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 303,900 shares, a growth of 33.6% from the February 28th total of 227,500 shares. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 75,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

NYSE SCL traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.46. The company had a trading volume of 3,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,295. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.02. Stepan has a fifty-two week low of $95.78 and a fifty-two week high of $139.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.79.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.04). Stepan had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $610.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.83 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stepan will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Stepan’s payout ratio is currently 22.67%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SCL. TheStreet downgraded Stepan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stepan in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stepan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stepan in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Stepan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,227,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stepan by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 548,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,178,000 after acquiring an additional 118,087 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Stepan by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 10,270 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Stepan by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,621,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $450,157,000 after buying an additional 248,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Stepan by 97.1% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. 76.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

