Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Steel Partners from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of Steel Partners stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.00. The company had a trading volume of 118 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,430. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.07. Steel Partners has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $849.97 million, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.82.

Steel Partners ( NYSE:SPLP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The conglomerate reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $431.86 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 275.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 92,971 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 7,971 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,474 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. boosted its position in shares of Steel Partners by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Steel Partners Holdings L.P. now owns 6,136,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $257,747,000 after acquiring an additional 212,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. boosted its position in shares of Steel Partners by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 18,611 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 8,111 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Steel Partners Holdings LP operates as a holding company, which engages in owning and operating businesses and has significant interests in various industries, including diversified industrial products, energy, defense, supply chain management and logistics, banking, and youth sports. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Corporate and Other.

