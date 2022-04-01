State of Michigan Retirement System Raises Position in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Entergy were worth $5,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Entergy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 40.8% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its stake in Entergy by 4.2% in the third quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its stake in Entergy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $116.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.16. Entergy Corporation has a 12-month low of $97.46 and a 12-month high of $118.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 9.53%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Entergy Corporation will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.92%.

In other news, CEO Leo P. Denault sold 34,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total transaction of $3,998,210.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 30,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total transaction of $3,531,114.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 96,447 shares of company stock valued at $10,940,438. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ETR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Entergy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Vertical Research cut Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Entergy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.33.

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

