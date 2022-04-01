State of Michigan Retirement System Purchases 200 Shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,150 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $10,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,765,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,855 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 113.5% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,518,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,135 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,789,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,391,000 after acquiring an additional 21,464 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 66.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,485,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,189,000 after purchasing an additional 591,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foxhaven Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 30.2% during the third quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,233,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,926,000 after purchasing an additional 286,405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

HLT has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bernstein Bank lowered shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.29.

HLT opened at $151.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.65 and a beta of 1.26. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.70 and a twelve month high of $160.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.69.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 46.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.71, for a total value of $473,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond E. Mabus purchased 700 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $144.70 per share, for a total transaction of $101,290.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,657 shares of company stock worth $1,847,410. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

