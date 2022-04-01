State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $6,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ESS. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,535,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,769,943,000 after purchasing an additional 450,710 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 225.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,979,000 after acquiring an additional 125,635 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 344,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,261,000 after acquiring an additional 107,651 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 121.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 171,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,940,000 after acquiring an additional 94,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 102.1% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 138,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,209,000 after acquiring an additional 69,865 shares in the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

ESS opened at $345.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.00, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average is $330.63 and its 200 day moving average is $336.20. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $271.51 and a 12-month high of $359.49.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($1.14). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 33.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $2.20 per share. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.32%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ESS shares. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $378.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $356.19.

In related news, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total value of $2,234,710.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total transaction of $4,236,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Essex Property Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.