State of Michigan Retirement System Has $5.12 Million Position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $5,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $353,935,000 after acquiring an additional 172,930 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 196.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 230,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,752,000 after acquiring an additional 152,847 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 528.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 153,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $74,496,000 after purchasing an additional 129,273 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 957.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 95,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,320,000 after purchasing an additional 86,547 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Bio-Techne by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 415,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $201,379,000 after purchasing an additional 71,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $433.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 84.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.22. Bio-Techne Co. has a fifty-two week low of $347.88 and a fifty-two week high of $543.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a current ratio of 3.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $412.42 and a 200-day moving average of $457.80.

Bio-Techne ( NASDAQ:TECH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.01. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

TECH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $553.80.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

