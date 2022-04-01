State of Michigan Retirement System Has $15.29 Million Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 69.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 17,508 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $15,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,988.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 23,803 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1,828.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $298.68 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $307.22 and a 200-day moving average of $321.91. The company has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.06. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $233.18 and a 52 week high of $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. This is a boost from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.50%.

ODFL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $336.00 to $335.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $380.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $325.47.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

