State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 3,000 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $6,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 690.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,085,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $391,641,000 after purchasing an additional 947,858 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 187.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 640,560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,191,000 after purchasing an additional 417,705 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 455,034 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $164,231,000 after buying an additional 230,320 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty by 221.2% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 329,319 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,858,000 after buying an additional 226,781 shares during the period. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,185,000. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $398.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $299.77 and a fifty-two week high of $422.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $374.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $382.18.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 54.42%. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ULTA shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $455.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $512.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $391.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.64.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

