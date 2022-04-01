State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 100 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Dover were worth $6,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Dover by 202.0% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,435,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $534,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,892 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,534,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,093,000 after buying an additional 54,953 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Dover by 3.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,275,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,827,000 after purchasing an additional 81,356 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Dover by 48.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,117,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,837,000 after purchasing an additional 364,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Dover by 2.9% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,084,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,623,000 after purchasing an additional 30,567 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total transaction of $504,324.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $4,945,018.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DOV opened at $156.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $135.68 and a twelve month high of $184.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $159.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.57.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Dover had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 28.99%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.87%.

DOV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho began coverage on Dover in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dover in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.46.

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

