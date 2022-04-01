State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,893 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ameren were worth $5,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Ameren by 5.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,884,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $395,626,000 after buying an additional 268,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 3.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,783,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $386,500,000 after acquiring an additional 180,828 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 0.8% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,715,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,923,000 after acquiring an additional 21,851 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 45,966.9% during the third quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,219,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Ameren by 9.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,007,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,708,000 after buying an additional 170,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

In other news, insider Shawn E. Schukar sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.96, for a total value of $134,269.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 1,677 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total transaction of $146,586.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,137 shares of company stock valued at $5,885,426 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEE opened at $93.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.01. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $79.35 and a 52 week high of $94.73.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. This is a boost from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 61.46%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

About Ameren (Get Rating)

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.