State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Stake in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,527 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $12,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,821,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 217,599 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,280,000 after buying an additional 15,254 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 37.5% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 220,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,420,000 after acquiring an additional 60,098 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 60,864 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 9,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock opened at $49.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.69. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $45.80 and a one year high of $64.63.

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 23.26%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Bank of New York Mellon’s payout ratio is 32.77%.

BK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Bank of New York Mellon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $62.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.87.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, prime brokerage, and data analytics.

