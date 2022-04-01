State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,396 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $11,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Prudential Financial by 79.4% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

PRU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Prudential Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.77.

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Andrew F. Sullivan sold 18,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.47, for a total transaction of $2,225,330.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 14,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,765,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 135,982 shares of company stock valued at $15,924,500 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PRU stock opened at $118.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.09, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.46. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.79. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.93 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. This is an increase from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.73%.

Prudential Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.