State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 1,460,000 Shares of Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS – Get Rating) by 139.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,505,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,460,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Amyris were worth $13,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Amyris by 378.0% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,732 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Amyris in the fourth quarter worth $169,000. Golden Green Inc. boosted its holdings in Amyris by 212.5% in the fourth quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 32,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 22,251 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Amyris in the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Amyris by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 27,071 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 13,586 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMRS opened at $4.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.49. Amyris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.65 and a twelve month high of $20.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.58.

Amyris ( NASDAQ:AMRS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $64.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Amyris, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMRS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amyris from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amyris in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.17.

Amyris, Inc, a synthetic biotechnology company, operates in the clean health and beauty, and flavors and fragrance markets in Europe, North America, Asia, and South America. The company manufactures and sells clean beauty, personal care, and health and wellness consumer products, as well as ingredients to the flavor and fragrance, nutrition, food and beverage, and clean beauty and personal care end markets.

