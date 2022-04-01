Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Star Bulk Carriers from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Pareto Securities cut Star Bulk Carriers from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Get Star Bulk Carriers alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SBLK traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.22. 42,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,815,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.35. Star Bulk Carriers has a 52 week low of $13.88 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.52.

Star Bulk Carriers ( NASDAQ:SBLK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $499.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.10 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 47.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 26.47%. This is a boost from Star Bulk Carriers’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Star Bulk Carriers’s payout ratio is currently 120.12%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBLK. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 40.0% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

About Star Bulk Carriers (Get Rating)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 24 Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Star Bulk Carriers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Bulk Carriers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.