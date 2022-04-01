STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Sold by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 434.5% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 297.7% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 100.2% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

In other news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $774,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $600,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock worth $1,771,050. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $41.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.30. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.47 and a 52 week high of $48.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.98.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $147.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.33 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 34.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1217 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 129.20%.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

