Stableford Capital II LLC Makes New $359,000 Investment in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Stableford Capital II LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 3,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 696.2% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 29,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,942,000 after buying an additional 26,065 shares during the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $285,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,762,000. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Shares of VHT opened at $254.38 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1 year low of $226.32 and a 1 year high of $268.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $245.50 and a 200-day moving average of $251.53.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.