Square (NYSE:SQ) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at CLSA

CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $180.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Square from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. DA Davidson cut their target price on Square from $275.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Square from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Square from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Square from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $216.16.

NYSE:SQ opened at $135.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Square has a 1 year low of $82.72 and a 1 year high of $289.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.42. The company has a market cap of $78.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 437.42 and a beta of 2.32.

Square ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Square had a return on equity of 10.08% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Square will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.91, for a total value of $987,818.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 1,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.29, for a total value of $312,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,255 shares of company stock worth $2,002,515 over the last ninety days. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Square during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Square during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Square by 56.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in Square by 58.8% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Square during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

