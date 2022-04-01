Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 38.96% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $416.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sportsman’s Warehouse updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.010-$0.010 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $(0.01)-0.01 EPS.

SPWH opened at $10.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $469.08 million, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.82. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $18.05.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPWH shares. Craig Hallum upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWH. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,052,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,020,000 after purchasing an additional 111,819 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2,367.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 78,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 75,254 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 366,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after buying an additional 32,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse (Get Rating)

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.