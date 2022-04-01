Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 38.96% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $416.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sportsman’s Warehouse updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.010-$0.010 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $(0.01)-0.01 EPS.
SPWH opened at $10.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $469.08 million, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.82. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52 week low of $9.73 and a 52 week high of $18.05.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPWH shares. Craig Hallum upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.
About Sportsman’s Warehouse (Get Rating)
Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear.
