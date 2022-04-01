Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It acquires single tenant, operationally essential real estate where the tenants conduct retail, service or distribution activities. The Company has investments throughout the United States. Its portfolio of properties is leased to tenants operating in different industries which includes restaurants; general, specialty and discount retailers; movie theatres; education facilities; health, fitness and recreational facilities; automotive dealers, parts and service facilities; and supermarkets. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is based in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SRC. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Spirit Realty Capital in a report on Friday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.80.

Shares of NYSE:SRC opened at $46.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.28. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $41.78 and a 1-year high of $52.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.29.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.50). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 27.80%. The company had revenue of $156.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spirit Realty Capital will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Spirit Realty Capital news, CAO Jay Young sold 19,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $882,936.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the third quarter worth about $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 67.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.92% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

