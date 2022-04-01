SPINDLE Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges (SPD)

SPINDLE (SPD) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 1st. One SPINDLE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, SPINDLE has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. SPINDLE has a market cap of $485,545.88 and approximately $662.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46,262.58 or 0.99965376 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.31 or 0.00063344 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00284713 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.40 or 0.00337952 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00012535 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.90 or 0.00138071 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005319 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 24.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00050355 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 34% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003881 BTC.

SPINDLE Profile

SPINDLE (CRYPTO:SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,576,097 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

