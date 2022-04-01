Spectra7 Microsystems (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) Trading Up 0.5%

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF – Get Rating) was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.26 and last traded at $1.24. Approximately 15,350 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 29,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.46.
Spectra7 Microsystems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SPVNF)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spectra7 Microsystems (SPVNF)
- High-Yielding Walgreens Boots Alliance Goes On Sale
- 3 Mid-Cap Value Stocks Ready to Run
- These Are Rock Bottom Prices For Five Below
- Institutional Support Has Paychex On Brink Of New All-Time Highs
- Tough Comps and Declining Consumer Sales Makes McCormick a Hold
Receive News & Ratings for Spectra7 Microsystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectra7 Microsystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.