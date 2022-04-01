Spectra7 Microsystems (OTCMKTS:SPVNF) Trading Up 0.5%

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPVNF – Get Rating) was up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.26 and last traded at $1.24. Approximately 15,350 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 29,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.46.

Spectra7 Microsystems Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SPVNF)

Spectra7 Microsystems Inc engages in the design and manufacture of analog semiconductors. Its products are catered to electronics manufacturers in virtual reality, augmented reality, mixed reality, data centers, and other connectivity markets. The company was founded on October 12, 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

