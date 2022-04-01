SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP) Issues Earnings Results

SPAR Group (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The firm had revenue of $60.02 million during the quarter. SPAR Group had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 11.68%.

Shares of SPAR Group stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. SPAR Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.86. The firm has a market cap of $27.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SGRP. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPAR Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPAR Group by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 65,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 14,557 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPAR Group by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 21,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPAR Group by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 52,163 shares during the period. 8.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated services, such as implementing category and product resets; maintaining planogram integrity and compliant; replenishment and rotation of products on shelves; implementing new item cut-ins that are approved for distribution; setting endcap displays and promotional items in prominent sales positions; ensuring product shelf tags and accurate pricing are in place; point of purchase and signage installation; managing product inventory details including low and out-of-stocks, returns, and reordering; compliance and price audits.

