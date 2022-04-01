Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) Shares Acquired by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $4,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWX. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. StockNews.com raised Southwest Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet lowered Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.33.

Shares of SWX opened at $78.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.43. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.54 and a twelve month high of $80.88.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 5.46%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is an increase from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.59%.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

