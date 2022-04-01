Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) Shares Purchased by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 149,007 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $6,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 177.1% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 823 shares of the airline’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LUV opened at $45.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $36.75 and a 52 week high of $64.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.92. The company has a market capitalization of $27.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.01.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.29) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

LUV has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $59.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. MKM Partners lowered shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.82.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

