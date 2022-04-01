SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Insider Douglas Lloyd Williams Sells 4,950 Shares

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $420,849.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ SSB opened at $81.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.21. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.85. SouthState Co. has a 12-month low of $62.60 and a 12-month high of $93.34.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.91 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 33.04%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that SouthState Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.21%.

SSB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens lifted their target price on SouthState from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on SouthState from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SouthState in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.34.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SouthState by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,108,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $489,382,000 after purchasing an additional 817,881 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in SouthState by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,430,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,840,000 after purchasing an additional 143,594 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in SouthState by 61.8% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,151,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,544 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SouthState by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,593,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,777,000 after purchasing an additional 62,332 shares during the period. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SouthState in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

