Sourcebio International (LON:SBI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $110.00

Sourcebio International Plc (LON:SBI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 110 ($1.44) and last traded at GBX 107.25 ($1.40), with a volume of 135965 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 115 ($1.51).

Separately, Liberum Capital upped their price target on shares of Sourcebio International from GBX 205.30 ($2.69) to GBX 220 ($2.88) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Get Sourcebio International alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.81, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 124.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 137.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £85.31 million and a P/E ratio of 5.09.

Sourcebio International Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various laboratory services and products to clients in the healthcare, clinical, life science research, and biopharma industries in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. The company's services cover histopathology reporting and human tissue testing services; genomics services to pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, life science, and academic markets; stability storage solutions; and COVID-19 antigen PCR testing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sourcebio International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sourcebio International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.