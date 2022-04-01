Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.700-$1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.260. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SON has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $58.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sonoco Products from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Seaport Research Partners raised Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $62.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $57.90 and a 200 day moving average of $59.00. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $54.34 and a 12 month high of $69.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of -73.60, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Sonoco Products ( NYSE:SON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. Sonoco Products had a positive return on equity of 19.11% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is -211.76%.

In related news, VP Harold G. Cummings III acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.45 per share, with a total value of $124,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth approximately $347,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. 77.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

