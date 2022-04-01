Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $9.51, but opened at $9.89. Solo Brands shares last traded at $9.89, with a volume of 1,987 shares trading hands.

The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $176.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.38 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 163.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Solo Brands from $20.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Solo Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solo Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Solo Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.43.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Solo Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Solo Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Solo Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Solo Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. 2.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 4.98.

About Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC)

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

