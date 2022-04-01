SolGold (LON:SOLG) Hits New 12-Month High at $37.00

SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 37 ($0.48) and last traded at GBX 36.91 ($0.48), with a volume of 2320758 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36.15 ($0.47).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 44 ($0.58) target price on shares of SolGold in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 28.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 27.28. The company has a market capitalization of £850.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.91. The company has a current ratio of 8.98, a quick ratio of 8.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.59.

SolGold Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Alpala project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador, as well as holds tenements across central and southeast Queensland, Australia and Solomon Islands.

