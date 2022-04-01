Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $52.20 Million

Equities analysts expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) to post $52.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $51.50 million and the highest is $52.80 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure reported sales of $28.67 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 82.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full-year sales of $229.83 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $222.40 million to $240.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $265.57 million, with estimates ranging from $248.20 million to $280.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $45.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.20 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS.

SOI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Cowen dropped their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 127.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 270.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 166.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SOI traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,243. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.16. The company has a market capitalization of $515.74 million, a P/E ratio of -282.25 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.71. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $6.11 and a twelve month high of $13.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s payout ratio is -1,050.00%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

