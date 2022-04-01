SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Increased to $359.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $297.00 to $359.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $339.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $303.00 price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Friday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $345.00 to $266.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $347.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $351.00 to $344.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.93.

Shares of SEDG opened at $322.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 105.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.53. SolarEdge Technologies has a 1-year low of $199.33 and a 1-year high of $389.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $281.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.43.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.21. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 13.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total value of $3,106,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Zvi Lando sold 19,399 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.08, for a total transaction of $6,422,620.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,214 shares of company stock valued at $14,431,566. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 343,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,227,000 after buying an additional 138,005 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $237,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,520,000. 71.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

