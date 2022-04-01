Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Rating) to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sol-Gel Technologies’ earnings. Sol-Gel Technologies reported earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 133.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sol-Gel Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.15) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sol-Gel Technologies.

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.21.

SLGL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Sol-Gel Technologies from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sol-Gel Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sol-Gel Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Sol-Gel Technologies by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 16,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Sol-Gel Technologies by 14.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sol-Gel Technologies by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 143,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 14,194 shares during the period. 28.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLGL stock traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,524. Sol-Gel Technologies has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $15.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.04. The stock has a market cap of $150.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd. is a clinical-stage dermatology company, which engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of topical dermatological drug products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its products include VERED, TWIN, and SIRS-T. The company was founded by David Avnir and Alon Seri-Levy on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Ness Ziona, Israel.

