Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,800 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the February 28th total of 127,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ SCKT traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.16. The company had a trading volume of 65 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,732. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Socket Mobile has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $14.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.82.
Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Socket Mobile had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 15.53%.
About Socket Mobile (Get Rating)
Socket Mobile, Inc produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Socket Mobile (SCKT)
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
Receive News & Ratings for Socket Mobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Socket Mobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.