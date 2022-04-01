Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Socket Mobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 103,800 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the February 28th total of 127,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ SCKT traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.16. The company had a trading volume of 65 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,732. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Socket Mobile has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $14.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Socket Mobile (NASDAQ:SCKT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Socket Mobile had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 15.53%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SCKT. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Socket Mobile during the third quarter worth about $35,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Socket Mobile by 521.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Socket Mobile during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Socket Mobile by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 8,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Socket Mobile during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Socket Mobile

Socket Mobile, Inc produces data capture products for mobile applications used in business mobility markets in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's products are incorporated into mobile applications used in point of sale, enterprise mobility, asset tracking, manufacturing process and quality control, transportation and logistics, event management, medical, and education.

