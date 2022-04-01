SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

SOC Telemed (NASDAQ:TLMD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports. SOC Telemed had a negative net margin of 77.17% and a negative return on equity of 49.59%.
TLMD opened at $2.99 on Friday. SOC Telemed has a twelve month low of $0.55 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $301.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of -1.45.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SOC Telemed by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,499,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,320,000 after purchasing an additional 263,070 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SOC Telemed by 9.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,006,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,056,000 after acquiring an additional 360,403 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in SOC Telemed by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 988,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 162,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in SOC Telemed by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 881,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 198,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in SOC Telemed by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 604,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 275,959 shares in the last quarter.
SOC Telemed Company Profile (Get Rating)
SOC Telemed, Inc provides acute care telemedicine services and technology to hospitals, health systems, physician groups, and government organizations in the United States. The company's technology platform, Telemed IQ, provides telemedicine programs. Its telemedicine solutions include teleNeurology, telePulmonology, telePsychiatry, and teleICU.
