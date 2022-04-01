Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

SNOW has been the topic of several other research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $397.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $410.00 to $370.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Snowflake from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $360.00 to $210.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $314.95.

Shares of SNOW traded up $6.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $235.66. 195,532 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,584,130. Snowflake has a 1-year low of $164.29 and a 1-year high of $405.00. The company has a market capitalization of $72.18 billion, a PE ratio of -106.62 and a beta of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $247.45 and a 200 day moving average of $304.80.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 55.76% and a negative return on equity of 13.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.70) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snowflake news, Director Mark Garrett sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $78,405.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Snowflake by 13.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,843,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,093,868,000 after buying an additional 1,944,885 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Snowflake by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,628,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,497,000 after buying an additional 798,353 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Snowflake by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,816,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,039,000 after buying an additional 1,919,350 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,635,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,130,000 after buying an additional 2,080,950 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Snowflake by 22.6% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,561,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,467,000 after buying an additional 841,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

