Smiths Group plc Declares Dividend of $0.15 (OTCMKTS:SMGZY)

Posted by on Apr 1st, 2022

Smiths Group plc (OTCMKTS:SMGZYGet Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.1477 per share by the business services provider on Friday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

Shares of SMGZY opened at $18.97 on Friday. Smiths Group has a 52-week low of $17.94 and a 52-week high of $23.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.10.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Smiths Group from GBX 1,580 ($20.70) to GBX 1,620 ($21.22) in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smiths Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Smiths Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Smiths Group

Smiths Group Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of control systems and instruments for industrial applications. It operates through the following business segments: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek. The John Crane segment produces mechanical seals, engineered bearings, power transmission couplings, seal support, and filtration systems.

