Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) PT Raised to GBX 1,620 at Morgan Stanley

Smiths Group (OTCMKTS:SMGZY – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,580 ($20.70) to GBX 1,620 ($21.22) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

SMGZY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Smiths Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Smiths Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a buy rating for the company.

SMGZY opened at $18.97 on Monday. Smiths Group has a 12 month low of $17.94 and a 12 month high of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.1477 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.44%.

Smiths Group Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of control systems and instruments for industrial applications. It operates through the following business segments: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek. The John Crane segment produces mechanical seals, engineered bearings, power transmission couplings, seal support, and filtration systems.

